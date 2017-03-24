Home Music News Liam Gallagher Says His Solo Band Is ‘Dangerous’ Liam Gallagher Says His Solo Band Is ‘Dangerous’ Music News Mar 24, 2017 By Dave Lifton Liam Gallagher gave an update on the rehearsals for his first solo shows. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Fricke’s Picks: New Albums From the Best of SXSW 2017 Mar 24, 2017 Sparks Announce Details of New Album, ‘Hippopotamus’ Mar 24, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Fricke’s Picks: New Albums From the Best of SXSW 2017 Mar 24, 2017 Sparks Announce Details of New Album, ‘Hippopotamus’ Mar 24, 2017 Liam Gallagher Says His Solo Band Is ‘Dangerous’ Mar 24, 2017 Watch Stephen Hawking Audition Actors for New Voice in Hilarious Video Mar 24, 2017 Michael Stipe Working on Autobiographical Photo Book Mar 24, 2017