Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper, Muse, Lorde and the Killers are among the headliners for this year’s Lollapalooza Festival, set to perform at Chicago’s Grant Park from August 3rd to 6th.

The xx, Blink-182, DJ Snake and Justice will also serve as headliners during the festival, which

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Lollapalooza 2017: Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper, Lorde Lead Lineup

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone