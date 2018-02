A couple of years ago, Lucy Dacus was a 19-year-old indie-rock songwriter with a day job working in a Richmond, Virginia photo lab – the kind of person who was happy to kill a Friday night by tucking into a Russian novel. So she needed to do some adjusting when her debut LP, 2016’s No Burden, touched off a 20-plus-label bidding war and two years of constant touring.”My senseThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Lucy …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone