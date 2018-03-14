Lyor Cohen has seen just about every curveball the music industry has to throw, but in his keynote speech at South by Southwest in Austin on Wednesday morning, his message was largely one of optimism.Cohen’s hour-long talk was heavy on nostalgia and autobiography, touching on everything from his days helping build Def Jam Recordings in the Eighties, to heading Warner Music Group, andThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Lyor Cohen’s SXSW Keynote: 6 Things We …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone