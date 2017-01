Mac DeMarco will release his new album This Old Dog, the lo-fi rocker’s first full-length LP since 2014’s acclaimed Salad Days, this May.

The 13-track album reflects a change in DeMarco’s songwriting process since he swapped coasts, moving from Queens, New York to Los

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Mac DeMarco Announces New LP ‘This Old Dog,’ Sets Spring Tour

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone