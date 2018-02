Machine Gun Kelly explores a relationship’s bitter end with his colorful “The Break Up” video. Director Jordan Wozy follows the rapper and his ex as they air grievances over the phone, shifting through color-coded rooms that include one filled with cacti and another with “Fuck You” balloons. TheThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Machine Gun Kelly Explores Relationship’s End in ‘The Break Up’ Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone