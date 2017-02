Marc Spitz, a music journalist, playwright and author, has died at the age of 47. Rolling Stone has confirmed the author’s death, though a cause was not immediately available.

Spitz wrote for publications including Spin, the New York Times, Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone and was the author of several music books including 2001’s

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Marc Spitz, Veteran Music Journalist and Author, Dead at 47

