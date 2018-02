Mavis Staples is sitting in the lounge of her tour bus outside the Tower Theater in Philadelphia, telling a story about her current tourmate, Bob Dylan. The other day, Dylan asked Staples to rehearse a duet of “Gonna Change My Way of Thinking,” a funky gospel rocker from Slow Train Coming that the pair re-recorded inThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Mavis Staples’ Second Act …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone