“We were repulsed by music about love and kindness – we just hated it,” says Jan Axel Blomberg, drummer for the pioneering Norwegian black-metal band Mayhem, who is known better by the name Hellhammer. “We wanted to make music that was the extreme opposite of that.”

“I guess there’s a lot of good things in life,” offers vocalist Attila

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Mayhem’s Long, Dark Road to Reviving a Black-Metal Classic

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone