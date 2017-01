The first song Dave Mustaine remembers writing was “Jump in the Fire,” a foot-stomping rager, which he brought to Metallica in 1982, helping to set the template for thrash metal. “I was writing about myself being young and sitting in my room and feeling dejected – I had my head in my hands and

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine: My Life in 15 Songs

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone