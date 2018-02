Metallica’s WorldWired Tour will return to North America in September for a fall/winter arena jaunt in support of the heavy metal legends’ latest LP Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.The 34-date trek finds Metallica heading to cities the band didn’t visit during their 25-date North American stadium tourThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Metallica Set North American Arena Leg of WorldWired Tour …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone