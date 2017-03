Missy Elliott‘s only scheduled performance for 2017 will take place at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles in July. Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails, Björk, A Tribe Called Quest and Solange have also been tapped as headliners.

FYF will take place in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park from July 21st through July 23rd.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Missy Elliott to Play First U.S. Concert Since 2008 at FYF Fest

