In response to the North Carolina state legislature’s failure to repeal the infamous, discriminatory “Bathroom Bill” (HB2) and President Trump‘s recent executive order temporarily restricting immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, the 2017 edition of Moogfest will incorporate a protest stage.

