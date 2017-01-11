Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner, Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of Survive and Nona Hendryx are among the artists that will flock to the 2017 Moogfest, taking place May 18th to 21st in Durham, North Carolina.

The Haxan Cloak, Wolf Eyes, ambient musician Laraaji and Simian Mobile Disco’s Jas Shaw are also part of this year’s lineup at

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Moogfest: Yeah Yeah Yeahs Guitarist, ‘Stranger Things’ Band …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone