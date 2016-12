What qualifies as “deeper” in a reissue year when it seems like all rock & roll history is out there, in box sets large enough to qualify as checked luggage? It is the listening and learning that kept bringing me back to these 15 releases, as much as the top 10 Reissues of

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: More Great 2016 Reissues and Finds: David Fricke’s Picks

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone