My Morning Jacket announced a headlining summer tour. The 13-date trek kicks off June 22nd in Cincinnati, Ohio and concludes August 12th in North Adams, Massachusetts. Opening acts will include Gary Clark Jr., Margo Price, the Districts, the Record Company and Jaw Gems.

