Nat Hentoff, longtime political columnist, free speech activist and renowned jazz critic, has died at the age of 91.

Hentoff died Saturday of natural causes in his Manhattan apartment, his son Tom told the Associated Press. Another of his sons, Nick Hentoff,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Nat Hentoff, Renowned Columnist and Jazz Critic, Dead at 91

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone