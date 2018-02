Leon “Ndugu” Chancler, a prolific jazz drummer, producer and session musician who played drums on Michael Jackson’s classic “Billie Jean,” died Saturday at age 65. His wife, Brenda, confirmed Chancler’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.Over the course of Chancler’s six-decade career, the drummer collaborated with or performed liveThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Ndugu Chancler, Drummer on Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean,’ Dead at 65 …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone