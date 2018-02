Neil Young has kept a pretty low profile over the past year, but it turns out that at least for some of that time he was working on a western movie, Paradox, that will premiere at South By Southwest in March. The film was directed by Daryl Hannah. Young stars alongside Willie Nelson, MicahThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Neil Young, Daryl Hannah Western Movie to Premiere at SXSW …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone