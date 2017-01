Norway switched off its FM signals in an effort to replace traditional radio with digital audio broadcasting (DAB) at exactly 11:11 a.m. local time, the BBC reported. Norway hopes to be at transmitting exclusively in DAB by the end of 2017.

DAB may provide a higher quality and more cost-effective radio

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Norway is First Nation to Kill Traditional FM Radio

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone