Pentatonix’s A Pentatonix Christmas climbed to Number One on the Billboard 200, with the vocal group’s seasonal LP moving 206,000 total copies in the final week before Christmas.

A Pentatonix Christmas is the first yuletide album to finish atop the charts since Michael Buble’s Christmas reached Number One in 2011,

