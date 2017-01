The Weeknd‘s expansive 2016 album Starboy returned to Number One on the Billboard 200 for the first time in six weeks, while film soundtracks dominated the latest Top 10.

Starboy sold 69,000 total copies (mostly through audio streaming) that edged it from Number Two last week to the top

Via:: Rolling Stone