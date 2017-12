Pam Warren, the DJ known as Pam the Funkstress in the Oakland hip-hop duo the Coup, died Friday at the age of 51. Warren also served as Prince’s personal DJ during the final months of the music legend’s life.Bay Area radio station KBLX confirmed Warren’s death, with the This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Pam the Funkstress, the Coup DJ, Dead at 51 …read more

