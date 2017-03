Rolling Stone Recommends

Paul McCartney, Flowers in the Dirt (Special Edition)

“We would write in the same method that me and John used to write,” says McCartney, recalling his wildly productive late-Eighties collaborations with Elvis Costello. “I figured, in a

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Paul McCartney Reissue, James Blunt and 12 More New Albums to Hear Now

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone