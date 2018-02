Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament – who is releasing his new solo album Heaven/Hell in mid-March and gearing up for the band’s upcoming world tour – had a difficult time narrowing down his favorite songs of 2017 to a mere five. “The last few months of 2017 was filled with so many great records by St. Vincent,This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament: My Favorite Songs of 2017 …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone