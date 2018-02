Prince’s shoes, adorned with “love symbol” charms, his handwritten lyrics and gifts the artist gave to a couple of his exes are among the highlights of two auctions that will take place in the coming months.The RR Auction house, based out of Boston, will offer This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Prince’s Handwritten Lyrics, Gifts to Exes Head to Auction …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone