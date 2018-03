The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named Q-Tip the artistic director and advisor-at-large of its new Hip-Hop Culture Council. In a video introducing the council, the influential rapper and A Tribe Called Quest member talked about his goals as director.”With hip-hop constantly changing and evolving, itThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Q-Tip Named Advisor of Kennedy Center’s New Hip-Hop Culture Council …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone