Muse is nowhere near finished recording their eighth album, but today they gave a preview of what’s to come by releasing “Thought Contagion.” The politically charged rock song is the second single from their as-yet-untitled LP after “DigThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Q&A: Matt Bellamy on Muse’s Rousing, Political New Song ‘Thought Contagion’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone