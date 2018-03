When Quincy Jones, in his famously freewheeling interview with New York magazine earlier this year, was asked to name the greatest musical innovation of his storied career, he answered, “Everything I’ve done.” It’s hard to argue with that. Born in 1933, Jones began as a jazz trumpeter, and he workedThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Quincy Jones: 20 Great Productions …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone