Radiohead confirmed a series of nine performances around America on Tuesday in addition to their two previously announced Coachella headlining gigs.

The short tour begins March 30th in Miami and routes through Atlanta, New Orleans and Kansas City. After that, the band spends the rest of their time on the west coast.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Radiohead Announce U.S. Tour Dates

