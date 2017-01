“Mannnn do I hate waking up early,” T-Pain groans, to nobody in particular. It’s just past 1 p.m., and he’s been playing Watch Dogs 2 for a press junket since 10. There’s a half-empty bottle of Hennessy and a vaporizer on the table. A young interviewer is getting warmly berated for not knowing how to properly use a DualShock controller. “He’s in rare

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Rapper T-Pain on Why Games Play …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone