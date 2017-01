Brian Eno called for sweeping action and engagement to combat “the process of decivilisation” in a thoughtful and concise New Year’s Day Facebook post.

The musician suggested that a tumultuous 2016 wasn’t the beginning of

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Read Brian Eno’s Sobering 2016 Recap, 2017 Call to Action

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone