On Monday, Kurt Cobain would have turned 50 years old. Even though his career and life were short, the music he made as Nirvana‘s frontman as well as his attitude have proven to be some of the most influential on modern rock and even pop and rap, with many young artists naming him as their primary influence. In honor of his career, we

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Readers’ Poll: 10 Best Nirvana …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone