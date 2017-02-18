Home Music News Redd Kross Announce Spring 2017 North American Tour Redd Kross Announce Spring 2017 North American Tour Music News Feb 18, 2017 By Dave Lifton Redd Kross will play clubs across North America throughout May. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Watch Ryan Adams Perform Aching ‘Prisoner’ Songs on ‘Fallon’ Feb 18, 2017 Watch Bono’s Speech on How Development Can Prevent Extremism Feb 17, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Redd Kross Announce Spring 2017 North American Tour Feb 18, 2017 Watch Ryan Adams Perform Aching ‘Prisoner’ Songs on ‘Fallon’ Feb 18, 2017 Watch Bono’s Speech on How Development Can Prevent Extremism Feb 17, 2017 Watch the Trailer for ‘Song to Song’ With Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Iggy Pop and Flea Feb 17, 2017 Watch Parquet Courts, Bun B’s Upbeat ‘Captive of the Sun’ Lyric Video Feb 17, 2017