“This stage is a no-Trump zone!” declared guitarist Tom Morello midway through Friday’s Anti-Inaugural Ball in Los Angeles, headlined by two of his bands, the politically charged Prophets of Rage and a reunited Audioslave. “Immigrants and Muslims are welcome here. Racism, homophobia and bullying will not be tolerated.”

Held in the 600-capacity

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Reunited Audioslave, Prophets of Rage Explode at Anti-Inaugural Ball

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone