On July 17th, 1967, the pioneering jazz saxophonist John Coltrane died of liver cancer. He was 40 years old. Four days later, the composer and saxophonist Ornette Coleman – who coined a movement with the title and audacity of his 1961 album Free Jazz – performed the closing hymn of Coltrane’s

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Review: ‘Celebrate Ornette’ Gives Avant-Jazz Legend an All-Star Farewell

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone