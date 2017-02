For a while, “Future Hendrix” seemed like the alter ego of Atlanta rapper/singer Future that held the most pop crossover potential. The android-like Future Hendrix entranced on “Turn out the Lights,” a highlight of his 2012 major label debut Pluto, weaved a spell amidst

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Review: Future Lets His Sensitive Side Show on ‘Hndrxx’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone