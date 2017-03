“A thousand artists’ muse/But you’ll beanything you choose” observes Laura Marling on the title track of SemperFemina, which ditches male pronouns to focus on women’s relationships withone another. It’s a timely set, especially for a Brit who makes the U.S. apart-time home. You can hear the double-life: Nick Drake ghosts

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Review: Laura Marling Sings Woman-to-Woman on ‘Semper Femina’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone