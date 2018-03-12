Lil Yachty’s 2016 debut and New Atlanta classic Lil Boat gave rise to a cherubic pop gamine with Twizzler-colored hair beads and a candy-coated Auto-Tune voice. But on its lesser sequel, the kid whose otherworldly Eeyore-ish melodies sparked hit appearances with Billboard champs like Calvin Harris and D.R.A.M. is mostly absent. Instead, Lil Yachty wants to rap.This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Review: Lil Yachty a Better Crooner Than Rapper on ‘Lil Boat 2’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone