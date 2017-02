Shortly after 2014’s “Girl Crush” provided Little Big Town with their first taste of pop crossover stardom, the country group quietly released Wanderlust, a left-of-center Pharrell collaboration that drew from funk, R&B and dance music. Less than a year later, the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Review: Little Big Town Explore Contemplative Country on ‘The Breaker’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone