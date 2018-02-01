For the first 40 minutes of Migos’ Culture II, the Atlanta trap-rap trio’s combative, aspirational mantras of jet-set consumption achieve such a stark, staccato groove that the music almost becomes meditative – the kind of stupefyingly decadent reverie that gets you “lost in the sauce,” to paraphrase trap forefather Gucci Mane.But, then, something startling happens. On theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Review: Migos Deliver An Epic, Hypnotic Inventory Dump on ‘Culture II’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone