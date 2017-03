In the age of DJ Khaled and Snapchat celebs, “Mr.Worldwide” is like a versatile old-school showman. Here, Pitbull brings onRobin Thicke, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker for “BadMan,” which is like U2’s “Desire” as Miami club thunder, andgives the Soup Dragons’ rave-pop classic “I’m Free” a reggaeton tinton

