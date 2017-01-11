For a band that often gets described as “minimal,” the xx pack a massive amount of drama and emotion into their subtle music. The U.K. trio specialize in Zen restraint, blurring the line between indie guitar pop, R&B and dance music in stripped-down songs that are as sleek and eerie as they are weirdly inviting. It’s the perfect stark backdrop for the way bassist-vocalist

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Review: The xx’s Minimal Sound …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone