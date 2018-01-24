Just south of Blackshear, Georgia, down a bumpy dirt road, the Moccasin Creek Off-Road Park spreads across 500 acres of wooded countryside. On a Thursday in late September, RVs, pickup trucks and trailers loaded with all manner of all-terrain vehicles wait to enter the park for the sixth annual Lactember Fest, quite possibly the world’s biggest celebration of country rap. Nearly 7,000This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Rhymes From the Backwoods: The Rise of Country …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone