Rick Parfitt, guitarist and singer in the long-running British rock group Status Quo, died Saturday following complications from a shoulder injury he sustained in a fall. He was 68.

“We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away,” Parfitt’s family and Status Quo manager Simon Porter said in

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Rick Parfitt, Status Quo Guitarist, Dead at 68

Via:: Rolling Stone