Rick Ross has announced the track list for his ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me. The LP will feature Future, Meek Mill, Nas, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Rock and a host of other artists.

On Thursday, the rapper revealed the 14-song track list

