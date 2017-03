Ringo Starr announced a fall 2017 U.S. tour with his long-running All-Starr Band. The trek launches October 13th with an eight-date stint at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and concludes November 16th in Newark, New Jersey.

The current line-up of Starr’s evolving live supergroup has been

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Plot U.S. Fall 2017 Tour

