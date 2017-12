But enough about 2017. Let’s fast forward to what didn’t suck this year, which would be the music. These are my 25 favorite songs of 2017 (though some gems are over on my albums list, to avoid duplicating all the same artists). Including, but not limited to: hits, flops, obscurities, guitarThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Rob Sheffield’s Top 25 Songs of 2017 …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone