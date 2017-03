RuPaul‘s rise in the Eighties from club kid to drag superstar will serve as inspiration for a new, as-yet-untitled half-hour dramedy series. The Drag Race creator and host will executive produce alongside J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot partner Ben Stephenson.

The fictionalized take on RuPaul’s youth and career

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: RuPaul, J.J. Abrams Developing Series About Drag Icon’s Life

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone