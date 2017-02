Russell Simmons helped lead a gathering of thousands Sunday in New York at the “I Am a Muslim Too” Rally, which declared solidarity with those targeted by Donald Turmp’s “Muslim ban” executive order.

“We are here today to show middle America our beautiful signs and, through our beautiful actions

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Russell Simmons Leads ‘I Am a Muslim Too’ Rally in New York

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone